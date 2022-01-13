3 Injured In Head-On Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says three people were injured in a head-on crash.

The crash happened at 6:09 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and Blanchard Street.

The police department says Jeremy Spence, 48, of Findlay, was eastbound in the 400 block of Tiffin Avenue and Jane Crawford, 50, of Bluffton, was westbound in the 500 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say as Crawford began to turn south onto Blanchard Street Spence’s vehicle entered the intersection to continue eastbound on Tiffin and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Spence and two kids in his vehicle were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say no citations were issued due to conflicting statements.