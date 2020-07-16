3 Injured In Rollover Crash In Hancock County

Three teenagers were injured in a crash on State Route 568, north of Vanlue.

The crash happened at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 568 a little west of County Road 330.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Matthews, 19, of Findlay, was driving west on State Route 568 when she lost control of her car and it went off the road and rolled several times.

Rebecca and a passenger, Jordan Mitchell, 17, of Findlay, were ejected from the car.

A third person in the car, Heather Farren, 16, of Findlay, was not ejected.

Rebecca was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Mercy Health Life Flight.

Jordan and Heather were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says no one was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.