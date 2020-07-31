3 Injured In Rollover Crash Outside Fostoria

Three people were injured in a crash west of Fostoria and one had to be lifeflighted to a hospital in Toledo.

The crash happened on County Road 226 just west of Township Road 261 at about 12:15 Friday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Darren Lee Harrold, 33, of California, was driving west on County Road 226 when he went into the eastbound lane to pass two vehicles.

His truck went off the left side of the roadway and back on several times before going off the north side of County Road 226 and rolling into a bean field.

Two passengers in the truck, 48-year-old Bonnie Mullens and 52-year-old Valeria Armstrong, both of Fostoria, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

Harrold was lifeflighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.