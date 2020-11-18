3 More COVID Deaths In Hancock County

Three more Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Wednesday numbers from Hancock Public Health show that 36 people have now died from the virus, an increase of three from Friday.

Total cases in Hancock County went up to 1,995, which is an increase of more than 200 cases from Friday.

294 of the cases are active, which is an increase of 36 from Friday.

Active cases are defined as patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

21 people are currently hospitalized in Hancock County with COVID-19.

State data shows that Putnam County has had 2,024 cases and 42 deaths.

Statewide there have been more than 312,000 cases and 5,700 deaths since the pandemic began.