3 More Hancock County Residents Dead Of COVID-19

The number of Hancock County residents that have died of the coronavirus now stands at 24.

Three more deaths were reported in the Wednesday update by Hancock Public Health.

The total number of cases in the county now stands at 1,041, which is an increase of 46 from Monday.

143 of the cases are active, meaning the patient is currently under isolation or quarantine.

State data shows Putnam County has had 937 cases and 27 deaths.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will be released on Thursday.

Statewide, 2,366 new cases were reported on Wednesday, which is a new single-day record, along with 66 new deaths.

Overall, there have been 188,005 cases in the state and 5,149 deaths.