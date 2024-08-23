3 Northwest Ohio Rest Areas Now Have Storybook Trails

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that three northwest Ohio rest areas have new Storybook Trails, which are designed to inspire kids to read while being active.

Children and their families can read a Dolly Parton Imagination Library book along a trail when they visit the Welcome Center in Wood County on I-75 southbound, and rest areas in Wyandot County on U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound. The Storybook Trails promote literacy, a healthy lifestyle, and connecting with nature when travelers take a break on their journey.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine has worked to spread awareness about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which provided books to more than 409,000 Ohio children from birth to age five in August. The Storybook Trails at rest areas provide easy instructions on how Ohio families can sign up at no cost.

“Mike and I love reading Imagination Library books with our grandkids, and we hope the Storybook Trails at our rest areas inspire more families to read together during their travels,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “Rest areas provide a great space to let kids burn off some energy and learn at the same time.”

To further promote literacy, children’s books are now available for free at the Wood County I-75 southbound rest area and Welcome Center south of Bowling Green, and at both the eastbound and westbound U.S. 30 parks east of Upper Sandusky. The books were donated by ODOT employees during a recent book drive.

“Our hope is that kids will come to the parks, enjoy the Storybook Trails, and take a book with them,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 Deputy Director.

The Wood County Welcome Center includes a new paved dog walking path, additional picnic areas, and the featured book “Milo’s Hat Trick” by author Jon Agee. The Wyandot County rest areas feature the stories of “Violet the Pilot” by author Steve Breen, and “Dandelion Magic” by author Darren Farrell.

Rest areas in northwest Ohio and across the state are also receiving some other enhancements, including perennial plants, Ohio buckeye trees, music from Ohio artists, and lots of tourist information about local attractions to explore in our state.

Storybook Trails can also be found in nearly two dozen Ohio state parks.

Learn more about Storybook Trails and Ohio’s rest area plan on the website.