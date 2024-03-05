3-Vehicle Crash In Hancock County

(From the Liberty Township Fire Department)

Your Liberty Township Fire Department was dispatched to a 3 vehicle accident at US 224 and CR 139 this morning.

This accident involved a box truck, a garbage truck, and a school bus without any students onboard.

One individual was transported to BVH as a precaution.

We would like to thank Hanco, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ed’s Towing, Liberty Benton Local Schools, and ODOT for their assistance.

The intersection was shut down for approximately 2 hours while this scene was cleaned up.