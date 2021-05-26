3-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Findlay
There was a three-vehicle rollover crash in Findlay on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bolton Street and Madison Avenue, a block north of Trenton Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
An SUV overturned, while a pickup and car also sustained damage and remained upright.
Police told WFIN on the scene, that while some of the occupants were shaken up, it didn’t appear that anyone would have to be transported to the hospital.
