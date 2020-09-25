39 Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County went down in the Friday numbers released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency was reporting 39 active cases as of Friday which is a drop of 17 from Wednesday.

An active case means the patient is currently under quarantine or isolation.

Five patients were hospitalized as of Friday and a total of 58 have been hospitalized from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total cases stood at 696 on Friday, an increase of 14 from Wednesday.

Ten Hancock County residents have died from the virus.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.