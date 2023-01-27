4 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says four people were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after being injured in a four-vehicle crash a little east of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 224 and County Road 248 at 5:01 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Morgan Davidson, 20, of New York, was driving west on U.S. 224 in a Toyota Tacoma when she lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a Ford F-150 being driven by Brayden Elchert, 21, of Tiffin.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, a Hyundai sedan being driven by Shyann Sanders, 26, with Dominic Dunn, 32, as a passenger, and a Tesla being driven by Yuan Shen, 28.

Davidson, Elchert, Sanders and Dunn were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Shen was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.