4 Injured In Crash Near Fostoria

Four people were injured in a crash between a semi and an SUV just south of Fostoria.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 23 and County Road 18 at 7:53 Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Andrew Durbin, 32, of Findlay, was going east on County Road 18 and failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a semi that was southbound on U.S. 23.

Durbin was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital for his injuries.

Durbin had two 14-year-old passengers from Fostoria in his vehicle.

Daniel Gilbert and Kyler Rinker were each flown to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The highway patrol says everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor.