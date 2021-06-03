4 Transported To Hospital After Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department is investigating an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and West Main Cross a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Dara Lewis, of Cloverdale, was driving east on West Main Cross and proceeded through the South Main Street intersection and her car was struck on the right side by a car driven by Noah Brand, of Findlay, that was going north on South Main.

Lewis and three juveniles in her car were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Police say there were conflicting statements as to who had the right of way at the intersection and no citations were issued.

The crash remains under investigation.