419 Sings invites vocalists and bands from the 419 area code to submit a video sample of their best work for a chance to participate in the 419 Sings virtual talent competition

The competition is taking song submissions through August 13th.

People entering the competition must be at least 18-years-old and be from the 419 area code.

Counties in the 419 area code include, Hancock, Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hardin, Henry, Holmes, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Morrow, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Wayne, Williams, Wood and Wyandot.

Prizes include $2,500 cash, a professional recording session and your own headline performance at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

