4th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Hancock County

Hancock County health officials on Monday announced the county’s fourth confirmed case of coronavirus.

“Now it’s more important than ever to not let our guard down,” said Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi in the video below.

He reminds people to keep their physical distancing, wash their hands thoroughly and cover their sneezes and coughs.

The commissioner says we’ll likely see the number of cases peak in the next few weeks and it would be a shame to lose all the momentum we have gained from everyone’s sacrifices over the last few weeks.

He’s asking everyone in the county to turn their porchlight on on Thursday, April 2nd from 7 to 8pm in a show of support for our healthcare workers.

“This is important to show everybody that we’re all in this together and we will come out of this together.”

People are urged to take pictures and video and share them on social media at #HancockCountyStrong.

As of Monday, there were 1,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 39 deaths.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.