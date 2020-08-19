4th Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

Health officials say a fourth Hancock County resident has died from COVID-19.

The patient was a 49-year-old man, according to Hancock Public Health.

In the Wednesday data, the number of total cases increased by 20, to 455.

The number of active cases dropped to 65 from 72.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

39 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and four residents have died from it.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.