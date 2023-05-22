5 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Crystal Avenue and North Blanchard Street.

Police say Vicki Sample, 69, of Findlay, was driving a Cadillac SUV west on North Blanchard Street and failed to stop at the red light at Crystal Avenue and crashed into a Chevrolet SUV that was southbound on Crystal Avenue.

Police say two adults and three kids in the Chevy SUV were injured and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Police say Sample was issued a citation for running the red light.