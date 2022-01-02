5 Injured In Hancock County Crash

Multiple people were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after a two-car crash northwest of Findlay.

The crash happened at around 7:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day Saturday at County Road 139 and State Route 613.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Kotalo, 35, of Columbus, was northbound on County Road 139 and failed to stop at the stop sign at State Route 613 and crashed into a car that was westbound on State Route 613.

Kotalo and four people in the car he struck were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it issued Kotalo a citation for failing to stop at the stop sign.