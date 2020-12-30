5 More COVID-19 Deaths In Hancock County

Five Hancock County residents died of COVID-19 in the past week.

The Wednesday numbers from Hancock Public Health show that there have now been 81 deaths from the virus, an increase of five from last Wednesday.

Active cases dropped from 402 on December 23rd to 272 on December 30th.

On Wednesday, 26 people in Hancock County were hospitalized from the virus, a drop of 12 from last Wednesday.

Statewide, there have been more than 690,000 cases and more than 8,800 deaths during the pandemic.