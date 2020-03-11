50 North Closing Due To Coronavirus Concerns

50 North is closing due to coronavirus concerns.

The senior center on East Melrose Avenue in Findlay says its board of trustees decided to close the facility beginning on Thursday, March 12th until at least Sunday, March 29th.

Mobile Meals will be delivered Thursday, March 12th.

Members utilizing Mobile Meals will be contacted by the director for future deliveries.

All other programs and services will be canceled.

50 North says even though there are no cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County at the time of their decision on Wednesday, they’re being proactive in an effort to prevent illness.

50 North says it serves the population at high risk for coronavirus as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is people over the age of 60 and people with chronic medical conditions like diabetes and heart and lung disease.

They say they will continue to work with Hancock Public Health and follow the guidelines of CDC and local, state, and federal authorities.