50 North Closing For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID Test

50 North has announced it will be closed for two weeks, beginning on Wednesday, due to a positive COVID test by a staff member.

The facility says its board of trustees, working directly with Hancock Public Health, has determined that for the safety of its members and staff, the facility will close for 14 days.

Services that are essential for at-risk seniors will continue, such at mobile meals and grocery delivery.

Outside chore work and virtual fitness classes will also continue, and social services will be available.

50 North, located at 339 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay, says it will continue to work with the Hancock Public Health and follow the guidelines of the CDC and local, state, and federal authorities.