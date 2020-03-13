50 North Continuing Mobile Meals During Closure

50 North wants to make clear that it is continuing to provide Mobile Meals and grocery delivery services to its most vulnerable seniors in Hancock County.

The senior center in Findlay closed on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns.

They say it blew up on Facebook that they had stopped supplying the Mobile Meals, but that was never the case.

50 North says it’s working to ensure that seniors who do not have family, caregivers or neighbors in Hancock County are getting the nourishment and assistance they need.