50 North Helping Seniors Sign Up For Vaccine

A hotline has been established by 50 North to help Hancock County seniors get pre-registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive Director Carolyn Copus says Hancock Public Health was getting overwhelmed with the number of people contacting them for assistance in signing up so they stepped in to help out.

She says 50 North registered more than 450 seniors on Friday, the first day the hotline was up.

Seniors can call 50 North at 419-423-8496 to get pre-registered.

An online form is also available by clicking here.

Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination program is underway now.

Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, is expected to begin the week of January 18th.

Phase 1A

Healthcare Workers

EMS responders

staff and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B

people age 65 and older

people living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical conditions

adults who work in schools (K-12)