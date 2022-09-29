50 North Holding Health And Wellness Fair

50 North will be holding a health fair for people 50 and older.

The Senior Health and Wellness Fair will be held on Saturday, October 1st from noon to 3 at 50 North, which is located at 339 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay.

The event will include medical information, wellness tests, exercise demos and more.

Hancock Public Health officials will be there to offer the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine, among other services.

