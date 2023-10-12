50 North Holding Senior Health Fair

(From 50 North)

50 North in partnership with BVHS, Hancock Public Health, OIO, AAA3, and many more businesses will be conducting a health fair for those 50+ in Hancock County.

It will be held on Saturday, October 14th from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate by participating in a full line up of activities to keep you safe, healthy, and informed.

Meet local health care professionals, experience free health screenings, flu shots, mini smoothies and so much more!

The 50 North Wellness Center will be open and full of fun things to see and do!

Learn about ways to lead a happier and healthy life.

