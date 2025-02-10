50 North Hosting Alzheimer’s Association Program

(From The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter)

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has scheduled a free community program on Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body for Wed., Feb. 12, 9 – 10:00 a.m. at 50 North, 339 E Melrose Ave. in Findlay.

Pre-registration is recommended. To register, call 419.423.8496 or the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

New science is providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep both the brain and body healthy. Participants who join this program will learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help them incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

“This program is excellent for anyone concerned about keeping a healthy brain and body, which are interconnected,” said Pam Myers, senior director, programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio and Central Ohio Chapters. “We will share strategies to help you age well and reduce your risk of developing dementia.”

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to other free local resources.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.