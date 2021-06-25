50 North Renamed ’50 North Heminger Center’

50 North has renamed its facility as the 50 North Heminger Center, in honor of Gary and Jane Heminger’s contributions to the recent renovation and expansion project.

Gary Heminger is the former CEO of Marathon Petroleum.

50 North Executive Director Carolyn Copus, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, says so many people in the community stepped up in support of the project.

Carolyn says, in 2019, 50 North embarked on a campaign to expand and improve their facilities.

And among the first people to step forward to encourage and support the endeavor were the Hemingers.

She says the Heminger’s generous gift makes it possible for the community to have facility and senior services that are worthy of the citizens of Findlay and Hancock County.

