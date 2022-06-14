50 North: Seniors Welcome To Come In And Cool Off

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency are urging people, especially the elderly, to use extra caution to avoid heat-related stress during this heatwave.

50 North is reminding people to stay hydrated and to check on their neighbors during these dangerously hot temperatures.

50 North is also reminding people that, if they’re looking for a place to stay cool, Hancock County seniors 50 and older are always welcome to come in and cool down during facility hours.

50 North is located on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Blanchard Avenue in Findlay.

Learn more about 50 North by clicking here or calling 419-423-8496.