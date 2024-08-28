50th Reunion Of L-B Championship Football Team

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

50th Reunion of the 1974 Liberty-Benton BVC Championship Football Team!

Join us on Friday, August 30, during the home opener against Columbus Grove as we celebrate the 50th reunion of the 1974 L-B team—the first to win a BVC Football crown with an impressive 8-0-1 record!

5 PM: Team members, cheerleaders, and parents will gather in the Fieldhouse to sign in and socialize. Community members are welcome to stop by, check out memorabilia, and watch game film from that historic year.

Pre-Game: The team will be introduced at the stadium just before kickoff.

Post-Game: A reception for the team will be held in the Elementary school building.

Come out and celebrate this milestone with us!