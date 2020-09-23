56 Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of total and active COVID-19 cases went up in the latest data from Hancock Public Health.

The agency on Wednesday said there were 682 total cases, an increase of 20 from Monday.

Active cases were at 56 on Wednesday, an increase of 11 from Monday.

An active case means the patient is currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 56 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and ten have died.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

State data show Putnam County has had 568 cases and 23 deaths.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.