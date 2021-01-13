6 More Die Of COVID-19 In Hancock County
Six Hancock County residents died from the coronavirus in the past week, according to Hancock Public Health.
The agency released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Wednesday.
The data shows there have been 88 deaths from the virus in the county, an increase of six from a week ago.
The number of active cases dropped in the last week, down to 266 from 316 a week ago.
Active cases are defined as cases that are currently under quarantine or isolation.
16 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County, a drop of 11 from a week ago.
Statewide, there have been nearly 800,000 cases and nearly 9,900 deaths.
Vaccinations for people in Phase 1B ( the elderly and school employees) is expected to begin the week of January 18th.
50 North is helping seniors pre-register for the vaccine and Hancock Public Health also has a form to fill out. Get more on that here.