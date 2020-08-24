6th Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

An 85-year-old Hancock County man has died from the coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health says six county residents have now died from COVID-19.

The sixth death was revealed in the Monday data, which puts the number of total cases at 482, an increase of 22 from Friday.

The number of active cases went up to 59, an increase of 10 from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

42 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and six residents have died from it.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.