7th Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

A seventh Hancock County resident has died from the coronavirus.

The patient was a 79-year-old woman and a resident of The Heritage assisted living facility.

Hancock Public Health says it will be stepping up testing of all residents and staff there to contain any potential cluster.

Hancock Public Health says, as of Friday, there were 509 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 19 from Wednesday.

The number of active cases increased by 10, up to 55.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 44 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and seven residents have died from it.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.