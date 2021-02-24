83 Active COVID Cases In Hancock, 1 Additional Death

The latest data from the health department shows that one more Hancock County resident has died of COVID-19.

The death toll from the virus in the county now stands at 110.

The number of active cases dropped by one, down to 83 on Wednesday.

Two people are hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County, an increase of one from last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that a little over 1.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is just under 13 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard shows that around 8,600 Hancock County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 11.5 percent of the population.

People 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Hancock County is still vaccinating the 70 and older age group this week and hopes to get to 65 and up next week.

