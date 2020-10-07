89 Active COVID-19 Cases In Hancock County

The number of total cases and active cases increased slightly in the latest COVID-19 data released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency says, as of Wednesday, there have been a total of 823 cases in the county, which is an increase of 16 from Monday.

The number of active cases as of Wednesday stood at 89, an increase of four from Monday’s numbers.

A total of 63 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic.

13 Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

State data shows Putnam County had 694 cases and 27 deaths as of Wednesday.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level on the alert map.

The new COVID alert map will be released on Thursday.