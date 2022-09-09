9-11 Memorial Display Of Flags At Ohio Statehouse

Sunday will mark 21 years since 9-11 and that fateful day again is being commemorated at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

The statehouse lawn is lined with nearly 3,000 American Flags in honor of the lives lost on that day in 2001.

The display is designed to show from above the World Trade Center towers with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The flags will be in place until noon on Tuesday.