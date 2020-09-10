9/11 Memorial Flag Display At Ohio Statehouse Canceled

The annual 9/11 flag display at the Ohio Statehouse has been called off this year.

Normally 2,977 flags are planted on the west lawn to honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack.

Officials say they had concerns about COVID-19 as well as the possibility of “pop-up protests.”

The American Flags at the Statehouse will be at half-staff Friday to honor the victims.

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

(pictures courtesy of the Ohio Statehouse)