9/11 Parade And Memorial Ceremony To Be Held In Findlay

Findlay and Hancock County will be holding a parade and memorial ceremony to recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, September 11th the parade will begin at 9 a.m. on South Main Street at Lake Cascades Parkway/Sixth Street.

The parade will travel north to Sandusky Street and turn east on Sandusky, ending at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

A memorial ceremony will then be held at the Old Millstream Centre.

The parade participants will consist of first responders and military vehicles from Findlay and Hancock County.

The memorial ceremony is open to the public.

The City of Findlay recently put up 9/11 banners in downtown that say “we will never forget’.