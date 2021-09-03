9/11 Parade And Memorial Ceremony To Be Held In Findlay
Findlay and Hancock County will be holding a parade and memorial ceremony to recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On Saturday, September 11th the parade will begin at 9 a.m. on South Main Street at Lake Cascades Parkway/Sixth Street.
The parade will travel north to Sandusky Street and turn east on Sandusky, ending at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.
A memorial ceremony will then be held at the Old Millstream Centre.
The parade participants will consist of first responders and military vehicles from Findlay and Hancock County.
The memorial ceremony is open to the public.
The City of Findlay recently put up 9/11 banners in downtown that say “we will never forget’.
We will always remember those who died on that terrible day and all of those we have lost defending our country. 9/11 remembrance banners have been hung in downtown to honor those that were lost. Watch for more information in the coming days on a memorial event on 9/11. https://t.co/9pfQlGU2z8
— City of Findlay (@CityOfFindlay) August 31, 2021