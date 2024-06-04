911 Coordinator Notified Of Issue With AT&T Wireless Calls

The Findlay Police Department says the county 911 coordinator was notified of an issue with AT&T wireless calls on Tuesday afternoon.

AT&T is advising that customers may or may not be able to call 911.

This is a nationwide outage for AT&T.

“Should you have an emergency and cannot contact 911 please try our non-emergency numbers,” the police department said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office number is 419-422-2424

The Findlay Police Department’s number is 419-424-7150.

Hancock County also has text to 911 that’s available and is working for AT&T users.

The police department said AT&T is advising of a repair date early morning on June 5th.