911 Dispatchers Saluted During Telecommunicators Week

The week of April 10-16 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and area sheriff’s offices are honoring their 911 dispatchers for their hard work and dedication.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it’s recognizing the dedication and professionalism of all of their telecommunicators.

“Unfortunately, too many times the person calling is having one of their worst days, and our telecommunicators are the calming voice when the public needs assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We want to thank them for everything they do, not just for the public, but for every employee of the Sheriff’s Office, as they are our lifeline too when we need help.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office thanks dispatchers for everything they do on a daily basis.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and other area sheriff’s offices are also honoring their dispatchers for their hard work and dedication.