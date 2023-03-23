911 System Upgrades Discussed In Findlay

Public safety officials gathered in Findlay to discuss the future of 911 in the state as well as the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications System) radio system.

Kathleen Madden, Director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, says the state’s migration to next-generation 911 is a necessary upgrade to the existing 911 system to adapt to how people communicate today.

As Madden mentioned in the audio above, she expects the next-gen 911 system to improve response times and will include features like text to 911.

Also discussed was the MARCS radio system, and Madden says the executive budget proposes fully paying the monthly subscription fees for any agency using the MARCS system.