A Few Spots Left For Camp 911 This Summer

Officials say there are still some openings for Camp 911 in Hancock County.

“We would love to see your kiddo this summer!” the Findlay Fire Department said.

Camp 911 is an interactive safety camp for kids who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2024 and helps them learn basic safety.

At Camp 911 children will learn different safety lessons, such as bike safety, stranger danger and so much more while interacting with local first responders.

Surprise visitors will make an appearance throughout the week to keep the kids engaged with the program.

They will grow in their independence as they experience camp through hands-on activities.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock Public Health.

The camp will be held June 10-14 at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

There will be morning and afternoon sessions.

See some of the fun from last year by clicking here.