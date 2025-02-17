A Weekend To Honor Gavin Creel

(From Findlay City Schools)

When the weekend of Findlay High School‘s spring musical coincides with Marathon Center for the Performing Arts‘ Youtheatre performances,

And when the Findlay High School Creative & Performing Arts has chosen to perform Hello, Dolly in Gavin’s honor,

And when various local business and restaurants have jumped at the chance to pay tribute to the life of this incredible incredible human,

There’s only one thing left to do: Dedicate the entire weekend in Findlay to Gavin Creel.

Mark your calendars for March 14-16: A weekend of arts, dedicated to one of our treasured stars, Gavin Creel.

More information coming soon!