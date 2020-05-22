AAA Ohio Expects Record-Low Holiday Weekend Travel

AAA Ohio says travel over the Memorial Day Weekend is likely to be at a record low.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind says AAA is not issuing a travel report this year because of the coronavirus.

She says 43 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles for Memorial Day last year, the second-highest total since tracking began in 2000.

For Ohioans who do travel this year Schwind says travelers may find that favorite destinations might still be closed or might look a little bit different,

She says AAA recommends contacting the destination or working with a travel agent before booking any trip.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it will be collaborating with other agencies to be highly visible on the roadways over the holiday weekend and to promote traffic safety.