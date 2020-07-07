AAA Ohio Says Road Trips Reign This Summer

AAA Ohio says road trips will account for 96 percent of summer travel, and will see the smallest decrease in travel volume due to the pandemic of just 3 percent year-over-year.

AAA forecasts a 74 percent decrease in air travel and an 86 percent decrease in rail, cruise ship and bus travel compared to last summer.

AAA Ohio says Ohioans are heading to the Florida Panhandle, Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

But with increased cases of COVID-19 in some places it’s best to know your cancellation policy.

AAA also recommends you do your homework on certain attractions to make sure they are still open.

AAA also reminds people to be fully prepared when taking a road trip, by packing wipes, hand sanitizer and your health insurance cards.