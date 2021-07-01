AAA Predicting Busiest 4th Of July Weekend Ever On Ohio Roads

If you’re driving somewhere for the 4th of July weekend you’re going to have a lot of company on the roads.

Kimberly Schwind with AAA Ohio says air travel is just low enough that this will be the busiest 4th of July ever on the roads in Ohio and nationally, with overall travel numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

She says the heaviest traffic congestion will occur during the late afternoon on Thursday, Friday and Monday

The Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA are reminding drivers to be alert and patient if traveling over the Independence Day weekend.

AAA expects overall Independence Day weekend (July 1-5) travel volumes to nearly recover to pre-pandemic levels, and auto travel to surpass the records set in 2019.

Of the more than two million Ohioans that plan to travel this Independence Day, 95 percent of them will drive to their destinations.