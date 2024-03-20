Abbott Victorious In Race For Hancock County Prosecutor

Two people were running for Hancock County Prosecutor to take over from Phil Riegle who is running for Common Pleas Court Judge.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Sean Abbott defeating Heather Pendleton.

No Democrats were running.

Riegle ran unopposed in the Republican primary for judge.

