Absentee Ballot Requests Way Up Locally & Statewide

The Hancock County Board of Elections says, as of Tuesday, it’s already had 9,162 voters request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election.

Jody O’Brien, Republican Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections, says absentee ballots will start to be mailed out to voters on October 6th, which is the same day early voting begins.

She’s asking people to not procrastinate in filling out their ballot and sending it back.

She says the last day an absentee ballot can be postmarked is November 2nd, the day before the election, or just drop it in the drop box outside the board of elections at 201 East Lincoln Street in Findlay.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Tuesday that more than 2 million Ohioans had requested an absentee ballot.

At the same time during the 2016 election, 957,260 absentee ballots had been requested.