Absentee Voting Applications Available At Several Locations

Absentee voting applications are now available at several locations across Hancock County thanks to a local businessman.

Randy Raymond of Marbee Printing made thousands of absentee voting applications and placed them along with signs at locations like the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and the Arcadia Post Office. The full list is below.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says they’re very appreciative of Raymond’s efforts.

The board of elections also recently installed a drop box where people can pick up an absentee ballot application and drop off completed ballots.

You can also download an absentee ballot request form on the BOE’s website.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by April 27, 2020 or delivered to the board of elections office by 7:30 pm April 28, 2020 which is the final day of the 2020 primary.

The primary was moved from March 17th to April 28th and will be conducted through the mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Findlay-Hancock Public Library – 206 Broadway St., Findlay

Buffalo Trading Company – 2220 Bright Rd., Findlay

JuJu Beads – 829 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

Tangles Hair Studio Salon & Day Spa – 622 E. Sandusky St., Findlay

RE/MAX Realty/Findlay – 1621 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

Lovell Motor Sales – 5297 SR 613, McComb

Jac & Do’s Arlington – 635 N. Main St., Arlington

200 S. Main St., Mt. Cory

114 N. Main St., Rawson

143 Main St., Benton Ridge

Arcadia Post Office – 106 N. Main St., Arcadia

Corner of Heldman St./Main St., Jenera

103 S. Main St., Mt. Blanchard

Arcadia Superette – 100 North Main St., Arcadia

Van Buren Post Office – 100 South Main St., Van Buren