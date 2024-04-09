Accident At POET Bioprocessing In Leipsic

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a statement from POET on 4/9/24 at 2:10PM:

On April 9, 2024, POET Bioprocessing – Leipsic, experienced an event in the distillation unit. Emergency responders are on the scene. There are no injuries.

Once the immediate incident is resolved, we will assess the damage and possible causes of the accident.

Safety is our top priority at POET.

We are proud of our team members who acted quickly to ensure the safety of their coworkers and notify emergency responders.