ACLU Of Ohio Preparing Lawsuit Over HB 68

(ONN) – There is a new development in the fight over transgender rights in Ohio.

The ACLU of Ohio says it is planning to sue the state over House Bill 68.

The lawsuit will specifically target the part of the bill that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Just last week the Ohio Senate finalized a veto override vote for House Bill 68.

The bill bans transgender-affirming care and hormone therapies along with banning transgender girls from playing girls’ sports.